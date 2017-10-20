Edition:
United States

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L)

WTB.L on London Stock Exchange

3,953.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-26.00 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
3,979.00
Open
4,000.00
Day's High
4,010.00
Day's Low
3,931.00
Volume
498,897
Avg. Vol
605,560
52-wk High
4,333.00
52-wk Low
3,365.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Richard Baker

53 2014 Non-Executive Chairman

Alison Brittain

51 2016 Chief Executive

Nicholas Cadbury

50 2016 Group Finance Director, Director

Dominic Paul

2016 Managing Director - Costa

Louise Smalley

48 2012 Group Human Resources Director, Executive Director
Whitbread PLC News

