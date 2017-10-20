Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (WTE.TO)
WTE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
24.49CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.19 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
$24.30
Open
$24.38
Day's High
$24.57
Day's Low
$24.33
Volume
97,990
Avg. Vol
115,491
52-wk High
$29.05
52-wk Low
$19.07
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
William Stinson
|83
|2011
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
M. Dallas Ross
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Nick Desmarais
|Vice President - Corporate Development, Secretary
|
Brian Canfield
|75
|2012
|Independent Director
|
Glen Clark
|2013
|Independent Director
- BRIEF-Westshore Terminals Investment throughput volumes for 2017 are anticipated to be nearly 29 mln tonnes at rates comparable to 2016
- BRIEF-Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation announces normal course issuer bid
- PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 22
- Westshore stock recovers after Canada region seeks U.S. coal ban
- UPDATE 1-Westshore stock recovers after Canada region seeks U.S. coal ban