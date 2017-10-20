Edition:
United States

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG (WUWGn.DE)

WUWGn.DE on Xetra

23.16EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.11 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
€23.05
Open
€23.28
Day's High
€23.30
Day's Low
€23.08
Volume
23,065
Avg. Vol
74,778
52-wk High
€23.45
52-wk Low
€16.89

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hans Sauer

2005 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Juergen Junker

2017 Chairman of the Management Board

Frank Weber

2011 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Jens Wieland

51 2012 Member of the Management Board, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer

Michael Gutjahr

60 2009 Labor Director, Member of the Management Board
» More People

