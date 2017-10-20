TMX Group Ltd (X.TO)
X.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
68.06CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.49 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
$67.57
Open
$67.91
Day's High
$68.20
Day's Low
$67.37
Volume
190,556
Avg. Vol
97,572
52-wk High
$79.90
52-wk Low
$61.12
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Charles Winograd
|69
|2012
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
John McKenzie
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jean Desgagne
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer - Global Enterprise Services
|
Luc Fortin
|President and Chief Executive Officer - Montréal Exchange
|
Eric Sinclair
|2012
|President of TMX Datalinx, Group Head - Information Services
- Bank of Canada, TMX to test blockchain for securities settlement
- BRIEF-Payments Canada, Bank Of Canada, TMX Group announce collaboration
- BRIEF-TMX group and Shenzhen Stock Exchange sign Memorandum of Understanding
- BRIEF-TMX EQUITIES MARKETPLACES SEPT VOLUME 10.44 BLN VS 9.25 BLN IN AUGUST