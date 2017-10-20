Edition:
United States

TMX Group Ltd (X.TO)

X.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

68.06CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.49 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
$67.57
Open
$67.91
Day's High
$68.20
Day's Low
$67.37
Volume
190,556
Avg. Vol
97,572
52-wk High
$79.90
52-wk Low
$61.12

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Charles Winograd

69 2012 Independent Chairman of the Board

John McKenzie

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Jean Desgagne

2015 President, Chief Executive Officer - Global Enterprise Services

Luc Fortin

President and Chief Executive Officer - Montréal Exchange

Eric Sinclair

2012 President of TMX Datalinx, Group Head - Information Services
» More People

TMX Group Ltd News

» More X.TO News