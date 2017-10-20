Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N)
XOM.N on New York Stock Exchange
83.11USD
20 Oct 2017
83.11USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.37 (+0.45%)
$0.37 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
$82.74
$82.74
Open
$82.85
$82.85
Day's High
$83.11
$83.11
Day's Low
$82.62
$82.62
Volume
4,428,389
4,428,389
Avg. Vol
3,611,111
3,611,111
52-wk High
$93.21
$93.21
52-wk Low
$76.05
$76.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Darren Woods
|52
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Liam Mallon
|54
|2017
|President of ExxonMobil Development Company
|
Sara Ortwein
|58
|2016
|President of XTO Energy Inc
|
Mark Albers
|60
|2007
|Senior Vice President
|
Michael Dolan
|63
|2008
|Senior Vice President
- BRIEF-ExxonMobil acquires a crude oil terminal in Texas from Genesis Energy
- UPDATE 1-Total-ENI-Novatek consortium bids for Lebanon offshore blocks
- BRIEF-ExxonMobil expanding New Jersey research and engineering center
- ExxonMobil opens third cogeneration power plant in Singapore
- CORRECTED-ExxonMobil opens 3rd cogeneration power plant in Singapore