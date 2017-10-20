Edition:
United States

Yellow Pages Ltd (Y.TO)

Y.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

8.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.12 (-1.48%)
Prev Close
$8.12
Open
$8.17
Day's High
$8.17
Day's Low
$7.99
Volume
10,807
Avg. Vol
58,408
52-wk High
$22.24
52-wk Low
$4.34

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Robert MacLellan

62 Independent Chairman of the Board

Julien Billot

47 2014 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Kenneth Taylor

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Jacky Hill

President - YP Next Homes

Darby Sieben

President - Mediative
» More People

Yellow Pages Ltd News

» More Y.TO News