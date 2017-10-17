Yatas Yatak ve Yorgan Sanayi Ticaret AS (YATAS.IS)
YATAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
20.90TRY
17 Oct 2017
20.90TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.12TL (-0.57%)
-0.12TL (-0.57%)
Prev Close
21.02TL
21.02TL
Open
21.12TL
21.12TL
Day's High
21.24TL
21.24TL
Day's Low
20.70TL
20.70TL
Volume
169,648
169,648
Avg. Vol
437,256
437,256
52-wk High
21.44TL
21.44TL
52-wk Low
3.67TL
3.67TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yavuz Altop
|2011
|Chairman of the Board, Member of the Executive Board
|
Haci Oztaskin
|2012
|Member of the Executive Board, Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Yilmaz Oztaskin
|2013
|Executive Member of the Board
|
Sukran Balcik
|2011
|Member of the Executive Board, Member of the Board
|
Nimet Eselioglu
|2010
|Member of the Executive Board, Member of the Board