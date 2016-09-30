Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd (YAZG.SI)
YAZG.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
1.52SGD
9:38pm EDT
1.52SGD
9:38pm EDT
Change (% chg)
$-0.00 (-0.33%)
$-0.00 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
$1.52
$1.52
Open
$1.52
$1.52
Day's High
$1.53
$1.53
Day's Low
$1.52
$1.52
Volume
638,200
638,200
Avg. Vol
22,005,475
22,005,475
52-wk High
$1.64
$1.64
52-wk Low
$0.72
$0.72
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yuanlin Ren
|63
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Letian Ren
|34
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Dong Wang
|58
|2012
|Deputy General Manager
|
Jianjun Xiang
|57
|2012
|Deputy General Manager
|
Chengzhong Du
|49
|2015
|Deputy General Manager - the Group and responsible for the product development, design and quality control