Yazicilar Holding AS (YAZIC.IS)

YAZIC.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

21.50TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.14TL (-0.65%)
Prev Close
21.64TL
Open
21.84TL
Day's High
21.84TL
Day's Low
21.26TL
Volume
62,298
Avg. Vol
106,087
52-wk High
27.30TL
52-wk Low
11.81TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Salih Ecevit

71 2007 Chairman of the Board

S. Kamil Yazici

86 2007 Honorary Chairman of the Board

Ibrahim Yazici

66 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Yusuf Ovnamak

70 2005 Finance Manager

Sezai Tanriverdi

52 2008 General Manager
Yazicilar Holding AS News