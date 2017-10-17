Yazicilar Holding AS (YAZIC.IS)
YAZIC.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
21.50TRY
17 Oct 2017
21.50TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.14TL (-0.65%)
-0.14TL (-0.65%)
Prev Close
21.64TL
21.64TL
Open
21.84TL
21.84TL
Day's High
21.84TL
21.84TL
Day's Low
21.26TL
21.26TL
Volume
62,298
62,298
Avg. Vol
106,087
106,087
52-wk High
27.30TL
27.30TL
52-wk Low
11.81TL
11.81TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Salih Ecevit
|71
|2007
|Chairman of the Board
|
S. Kamil Yazici
|86
|2007
|Honorary Chairman of the Board
|
Ibrahim Yazici
|66
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Yusuf Ovnamak
|70
|2005
|Finance Manager
|
Sezai Tanriverdi
|52
|2008
|General Manager