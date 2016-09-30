Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.BO)
YESB.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
312.40INR
5:21am EST
312.40INR
5:21am EST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.25 (+0.08%)
Rs0.25 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
Rs312.15
Rs312.15
Open
Rs312.05
Rs312.05
Day's High
Rs315.80
Rs315.80
Day's Low
Rs309.85
Rs309.85
Volume
419,460
419,460
Avg. Vol
741,387
741,387
52-wk High
Rs383.25
Rs383.25
52-wk Low
Rs218.25
Rs218.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ashok Chawla
|66
|2016
|Non-Executive Part-time Chairman of the Board
|
Shivanand Shettigar
|2015
|President,Company Secretary
|
Rana Kapoor
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole time Director
|
Rajat Monga
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Group President
|
Amresh Acharya
|2017
|Group President
- BRIEF-Yes Bank Says Renewable Energy Investment Across India To Get $400 Mln Support In Joint Initiative
- BRIEF-Yes Bank Says To Be Included In S&P BSE Sensex From Dec 18
- BRIEF-Yes Bank Approves Set-Up Of Medium Term Note Programme For $1 Bln
- BRIEF-Yes Bank selected in MSCI All Country World index
- BRIEF-India's Yes Bank raises $400 mln via loan transactions in Taiwan, Japan