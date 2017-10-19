Edition:
Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.NS)

YESB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

357.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.60 (-1.27%)
Prev Close
Rs362.40
Open
Rs364.40
Day's High
Rs365.30
Day's Low
Rs355.00
Volume
1,935,015
Avg. Vol
11,110,497
52-wk High
Rs382.90
52-wk Low
Rs218.11

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ashok Chawla

66 2016 Non-Executive Part-time Chairman of the Board

Shivanand Shettigar

2015 President,Company Secretary

Rana Kapoor

Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole time Director

Rajat Monga

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Group President

Amresh Acharya

2017 Group President
Yes Bank Ltd News

