YPF SA (YPFD.BA)
YPFD.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
401.55ARS
20 Oct 2017
401.55ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$2.55 (+0.64%)
$2.55 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
$399.00
$399.00
Open
$399.00
$399.00
Day's High
$402.00
$402.00
Day's Low
$397.00
$397.00
Volume
219,705
219,705
Avg. Vol
90,227
90,227
52-wk High
$414.40
$414.40
52-wk Low
$230.60
$230.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Miguel Angel Gutierrez
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, President
|
Ricardo Darre
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Marcos Browne
|2016
|Executive Vice President of Gas and Energy
|
Fernando Raul Dasso
|2016
|Vice President of Human Resources
|
German Fernandez Lahore
|2015
|Vice President of Corporate Legal Services
- Argentina's YPF CEO resigns, six-member executive committee to run firm
- UPDATE 1-Argentina's YPF CEO resigns, 6-member exec committee to run firm
- Statoil, YPF to explore shale oil, gas in Argentina
- UPDATE 1-Statoil, YPF to explore shale oil, gas in Argentina
- Statoil to explore for shale oil, gas in Argentina