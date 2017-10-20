Zeder Investments Ltd (ZEDJ.J)
ZEDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
625.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
625.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
6.00 (+0.97%)
6.00 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
619.00
619.00
Open
610.00
610.00
Day's High
625.00
625.00
Day's Low
603.00
603.00
Volume
3,720,014
3,720,014
Avg. Vol
1,164,692
1,164,692
52-wk High
810.00
810.00
52-wk Low
540.00
540.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Johannes Mouton
|70
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Norman Celliers
|43
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Johann le Roux
|42
|2016
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
George Eksteen
|75
|2014
|Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Wynand Greeff
|47
|2016
|Non-Executive Director