Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE.NS)
ZEE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
489.35INR
19 Oct 2017
489.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.40 (-0.29%)
Rs-1.40 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs490.75
Rs490.75
Open
Rs494.95
Rs494.95
Day's High
Rs495.20
Rs495.20
Day's Low
Rs486.50
Rs486.50
Volume
237,675
237,675
Avg. Vol
2,108,254
2,108,254
52-wk High
Rs560.00
Rs560.00
52-wk Low
Rs427.65
Rs427.65
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Subhash Chandra
|65
|2005
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Punit Goenka
|42
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Bharat Kedia
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Amit Goenka
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer - International Broadcasting Businesses
|
Rajeev Kheror
|53
|2017
|President – Strategy & Planning, International Business
- BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises to buy 9X Media, its units for about 1.60 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Sony Pictures Networks India conclude closure of deal
- BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises June-qtr profit up about 16 pct
- BRIEF-India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises appoints Bharat Kedia as CFO
- BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises completes acquisition of India Webportal Pvt