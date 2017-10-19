Edition:
United States

Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZEEN.NS)

ZEEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

42.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.70 (+4.18%)
Prev Close
Rs40.65
Open
Rs41.00
Day's High
Rs43.35
Day's Low
Rs40.65
Volume
3,187,422
Avg. Vol
744,704
52-wk High
Rs43.35
52-wk Low
Rs28.90

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sumit Kapoor

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Rajiv Singh

2016 Chief Operating Officer, Additional Director

Amit Tripathi

41 2010 Executive Vice President - Sales

Pradeep Gulati

Senior Vice President - Human Resources

Y. Singh

Senior Vice President - Technical
Zee Media Corporation Ltd News