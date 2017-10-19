Zensar Technologies Ltd (ZENT.NS)
ZENT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
745.70INR
19 Oct 2017
745.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.65 (-0.62%)
Rs-4.65 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs750.35
Rs750.35
Open
Rs752.70
Rs752.70
Day's High
Rs765.00
Rs765.00
Day's Low
Rs736.10
Rs736.10
Volume
4,990
4,990
Avg. Vol
17,300
17,300
52-wk High
Rs1,073.50
Rs1,073.50
52-wk Low
Rs732.00
Rs732.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Harsh Goenka
|57
|2001
|Non - Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sandeep Kishore
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Designate Managing Director
|
Ganesh Natarajan
|57
|2016
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
S. Balasubramaniam
|57
|2008
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Vivek Gupta
|52
|2012
|Chief Executive - Global Infrastructure Management