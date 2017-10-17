Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS (ZOREN.IS)
ZOREN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
1.57TRY
17 Oct 2017
1.57TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00TL (+0.00%)
0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
1.57TL
1.57TL
Open
1.58TL
1.58TL
Day's High
1.59TL
1.59TL
Day's Low
1.57TL
1.57TL
Volume
42,656,819
42,656,819
Avg. Vol
54,844,384
54,844,384
52-wk High
1.81TL
1.81TL
52-wk Low
1.10TL
1.10TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Zeki Zorlu
|76
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ali Tari
|72
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Huseyin Morkoyun
|53
|2012
|Financial Affairs Director
|
Ibrahim Ak
|44
|2012
|General Manager
|
Ali Kindap
|47
|2011
|Vice General Manager - Applications