ZPG PLC (ZPG.L)
ZPG.L on London Stock Exchange
356.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.20 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
356.60
Open
365.30
Day's High
365.30
Day's Low
354.30
Volume
375,566
Avg. Vol
903,338
52-wk High
401.20
52-wk Low
273.83
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mike Evans
|55
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Alexander Edward Chesterman
|45
|Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Director
|
Andrew Botha
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Ned Staple
|Company Secretary
|
Kevin Beatty
|55
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-ZPG says signed new long term marketing agreement with Connells Limited
- BRIEF-ZPG Plc says has received FCA approval for acquisition of Dot Zinc Limited
- BRIEF-ZPG to acquire DOT Zinc for 80 mln pounds
- BRIEF-ZPG buys property print marketing business Ravensworth for undisclosed sum
- Revenues rise at Zoopla as traffic hits record high