Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (ZUAR.NS)

ZUAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

491.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs10.05 (+2.09%)
Prev Close
Rs481.50
Open
Rs484.00
Day's High
Rs494.70
Day's Low
Rs482.10
Volume
51,265
Avg. Vol
78,061
52-wk High
Rs532.90
52-wk Low
Rs185.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Saroj Poddar

69 2011 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Sandeep Agrawal

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Naveen Kapoor

58 President of Agri-Business

R. Patil

Compliance Officer, Chief General Manager, Company Secretary

V. Sinha

48 Vice President - Strategic Planning
