Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (ZUAR.NS)
ZUAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
491.55INR
19 Oct 2017
491.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs10.05 (+2.09%)
Rs10.05 (+2.09%)
Prev Close
Rs481.50
Rs481.50
Open
Rs484.00
Rs484.00
Day's High
Rs494.70
Rs494.70
Day's Low
Rs482.10
Rs482.10
Volume
51,265
51,265
Avg. Vol
78,061
78,061
52-wk High
Rs532.90
Rs532.90
52-wk Low
Rs185.00
Rs185.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Saroj Poddar
|69
|2011
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sandeep Agrawal
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Naveen Kapoor
|58
|President of Agri-Business
|
R. Patil
|Compliance Officer, Chief General Manager, Company Secretary
|
V. Sinha
|48
|Vice President - Strategic Planning