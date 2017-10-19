Edition:
United States

Zydus Wellness Ltd (ZYDS.NS)

ZYDS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

909.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs5.60 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs903.90
Open
Rs896.10
Day's High
Rs913.00
Day's Low
Rs893.45
Volume
3,190
Avg. Vol
7,005
52-wk High
Rs988.00
52-wk Low
Rs762.10

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sharvil Patel

38 2014 Non-Executive Chairman

Amit Jain

Chief Financial Officer

Tarun Arora

2015 Chief Operating Officer, Additional Whole Time Director

Dhaval Soni

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Ganesh Nayak

59 2006 Non-Executive Director
» More People

Zydus Wellness Ltd News