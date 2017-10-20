Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd (0003.HK)

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 12 30,900.10 31,661.00 30,180.00 31,661.00 Year Ending Dec-18 12 33,069.90 34,187.00 31,619.20 33,100.40 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 13 0.55 0.60 0.49 0.54 Year Ending Dec-18 13 0.58 0.65 0.55 0.56 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 6.77 9.81 3.74 3.95