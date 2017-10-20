HSBC Holdings PLC (0005.HK)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 12,072.30 12,508.30 11,727.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 13,590.80 13,590.80 13,590.80 -- Year Ending Dec-17 15 51,212.20 52,724.00 50,150.00 52,510.20 Year Ending Dec-18 17 53,266.00 54,435.00 51,377.00 53,909.80 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.09 0.13 0.03 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.21 0.21 0.21 -- Year Ending Dec-17 14 0.69 0.84 0.54 0.59 Year Ending Dec-18 18 0.74 0.87 0.64 0.65 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.69 10.69 10.69 -0.94