Power Assets Holdings Ltd (0006.HK)

0006.HK on Hong Kong Stock

67.80HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.25 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
HK$67.55
Open
HK$67.85
Day's High
HK$68.30
Day's Low
HK$67.70
Volume
1,408,493
Avg. Vol
3,244,069
52-wk High
HK$78.80
52-wk Low
HK$66.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.92 2.92 2.92 2.71

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 1,329.87 1,756.97 1,077.00 1,355.44
Year Ending Dec-18 13 1,332.38 1,791.42 977.00 1,370.86
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 3.60 4.30 3.41 3.57
Year Ending Dec-18 14 3.68 3.97 3.34 3.64
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 2.27 8.06 -3.52 -0.17

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,329.87 1,314.48 1,314.48 1,334.29 1,355.44
Year Ending Dec-18 1,332.38 1,332.38 1,332.38 1,342.23 1,370.86
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.60 3.61 3.57 3.52 3.57
Year Ending Dec-18 3.68 3.68 3.68 3.66 3.64

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Power Assets Holdings Ltd News

