Hang Seng Bank Ltd (0011.HK)
0011.HK on Hong Kong Stock
190.20HKD
20 Oct 2017
190.20HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$190.20
HK$190.20
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
923,328
923,328
52-wk High
HK$195.30
HK$195.30
52-wk Low
HK$136.20
HK$136.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(3) HOLD
|5
|4
|4
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|5
|4
|5
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.21
|3.23
|3.17
|3.31
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|34,435.20
|35,215.30
|32,795.00
|32,823.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|37,091.80
|39,784.00
|35,382.30
|34,799.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|9.76
|10.12
|8.79
|9.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|10.64
|11.44
|9.81
|9.71
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|10.47
|10.47
|10.47
|10.00
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|34,435.20
|34,435.20
|34,413.60
|34,413.60
|32,823.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|37,091.80
|37,091.80
|36,926.10
|36,926.10
|34,799.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9.76
|9.76
|9.77
|9.81
|9.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10.64
|10.64
|10.61
|10.61
|9.71
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
- BRIEF-Hang Seng Bank appoints Louisa W W Cheang as Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive
- Fitch Affirms Hang Seng Bank and CCB Asia; Outlook Stable
- UPDATE 1-Indebted Huishan Dairy under pressure as Bank of China calls in loan
- Indebted Huishan Dairy under pressure as Bank of China calls in loan
- BRIEF-Hang Seng Bank declared a first interim dividend for year ending 31 December 2017 of HK$1.2 per share