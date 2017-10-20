Edition:
New World Development Co Ltd (0017.HK)

0017.HK on Hong Kong Stock

12.00HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.14 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
HK$11.86
Open
HK$12.08
Day's High
HK$12.14
Day's Low
HK$11.90
Volume
23,502,223
Avg. Vol
19,749,976
52-wk High
HK$12.78
52-wk Low
HK$8.08

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- June 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 4 4 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 8 8
(3) HOLD 2 4 5 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.76 2.00 2.06 1.94

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 12 59,867.70 65,885.00 54,786.20 --
Year Ending Jun-18 13 64,677.80 76,399.80 55,704.20 64,002.30
Year Ending Jun-19 13 68,429.90 77,535.20 58,372.00 67,877.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 14 0.78 1.09 0.70 --
Year Ending Jun-18 15 0.80 1.12 0.61 0.80
Year Ending Jun-19 15 0.87 1.11 0.66 0.78
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 -0.17 7.43 -5.40 -5.10

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 59,867.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 64,677.80 64,677.80 66,625.30 65,811.40 64,002.30
Year Ending Jun-19 68,429.90 68,429.90 71,258.90 70,617.70 67,877.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 0.78 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0.80 0.80 0.84 0.84 0.80
Year Ending Jun-19 0.87 0.87 0.88 0.87 0.78

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 2 6
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 3 4
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 11
Year Ending Jun-19 0 1 2 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

