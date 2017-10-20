New World Development Co Ltd (0017.HK)
0017.HK on Hong Kong Stock
12.00HKD
20 Oct 2017
12.00HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.14 (+1.18%)
HK$0.14 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
HK$11.86
HK$11.86
Open
HK$12.08
HK$12.08
Day's High
HK$12.14
HK$12.14
Day's Low
HK$11.90
HK$11.90
Volume
23,502,223
23,502,223
Avg. Vol
19,749,976
19,749,976
52-wk High
HK$12.78
HK$12.78
52-wk Low
HK$8.08
HK$8.08
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|June
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|4
|4
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|9
|9
|8
|8
|(3) HOLD
|2
|4
|5
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.76
|2.00
|2.06
|1.94
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|12
|59,867.70
|65,885.00
|54,786.20
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|13
|64,677.80
|76,399.80
|55,704.20
|64,002.30
|Year Ending Jun-19
|13
|68,429.90
|77,535.20
|58,372.00
|67,877.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|14
|0.78
|1.09
|0.70
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|15
|0.80
|1.12
|0.61
|0.80
|Year Ending Jun-19
|15
|0.87
|1.11
|0.66
|0.78
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|-0.17
|7.43
|-5.40
|-5.10
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|59,867.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|64,677.80
|64,677.80
|66,625.30
|65,811.40
|64,002.30
|Year Ending Jun-19
|68,429.90
|68,429.90
|71,258.90
|70,617.70
|67,877.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|0.78
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0.80
|0.80
|0.84
|0.84
|0.80
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0.87
|0.87
|0.88
|0.87
|0.78
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|1
|2
|5
- BRIEF-New World Development Co says unit entered into subscription agreement
- BRIEF-New World Department Store China says offer for privatisation by Ubs Ag Hong Kong Branch on behalf of New World Development lapsed
- BRIEF-New World Development updates on privatisation to acquire New World Department store China
- UPDATE 1-New World Department is latest China retailer to go private with buyout plan
- New World Development offers to take department store unit private for $120 mln