Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (0175.HK)

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 86,079.00 86,079.00 86,079.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 32 88,875.80 98,543.60 80,492.50 64,564.80 Year Ending Dec-18 32 112,729.00 152,743.00 83,923.00 77,567.60 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 32 1.02 1.13 0.90 0.64 Year Ending Dec-18 34 1.36 1.72 1.03 0.76 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 42.76 58.00 33.00 36.70