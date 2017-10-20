Edition:
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (0175.HK)

0175.HK on Hong Kong Stock

26.40HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.10 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
HK$26.30
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
0
Avg. Vol
59,744,685
52-wk High
HK$27.75
52-wk Low
HK$7.02

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 12 11 11 11
(2) OUTPERFORM 13 12 12 11
(3) HOLD 6 7 7 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.03 2.09 2.09 2.03

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 86,079.00 86,079.00 86,079.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 32 88,875.80 98,543.60 80,492.50 64,564.80
Year Ending Dec-18 32 112,729.00 152,743.00 83,923.00 77,567.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 32 1.02 1.13 0.90 0.64
Year Ending Dec-18 34 1.36 1.72 1.03 0.76
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 42.76 58.00 33.00 36.70

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 86,079.00 86,079.00 86,079.00 86,079.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 88,875.80 88,593.80 87,842.30 87,890.90 64,564.80
Year Ending Dec-18 112,729.00 112,729.00 110,755.00 112,043.00 77,567.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.02 1.01 1.00 0.98 0.64
Year Ending Dec-18 1.36 1.36 1.32 1.31 0.76

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 4 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 7 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 5 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 9 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd News

