Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (0175.HK)
0175.HK on Hong Kong Stock
26.40HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|12
|11
|11
|11
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|13
|12
|12
|11
|(3) HOLD
|6
|7
|7
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.03
|2.09
|2.09
|2.03
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|86,079.00
|86,079.00
|86,079.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|32
|88,875.80
|98,543.60
|80,492.50
|64,564.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|32
|112,729.00
|152,743.00
|83,923.00
|77,567.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|32
|1.02
|1.13
|0.90
|0.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|34
|1.36
|1.72
|1.03
|0.76
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|42.76
|58.00
|33.00
|36.70
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|86,079.00
|86,079.00
|86,079.00
|86,079.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|88,875.80
|88,593.80
|87,842.30
|87,890.90
|64,564.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|112,729.00
|112,729.00
|110,755.00
|112,043.00
|77,567.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.02
|1.01
|1.00
|0.98
|0.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.36
|1.36
|1.32
|1.31
|0.76
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|7
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|9
|1
