CITIC Ltd (0267.HK)

0267.HK on Hong Kong Stock

11.46HKD
9:58pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
HK$11.54
Open
HK$11.54
Day's High
HK$11.54
Day's Low
HK$11.44
Volume
340,440
Avg. Vol
7,909,263
52-wk High
HK$12.70
52-wk Low
HK$10.66

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 402,121.00 414,233.00 386,149.00 428,484.00
Year Ending Dec-18 3 397,441.00 428,414.00 353,082.00 464,129.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 1.74 1.95 1.54 1.55
Year Ending Dec-18 4 1.68 1.78 1.59 1.72

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 402,121.00 402,121.00 402,121.00 399,508.00 428,484.00
Year Ending Dec-18 397,441.00 397,441.00 397,441.00 419,566.00 464,129.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.74 1.74 1.74 1.54 1.55
Year Ending Dec-18 1.68 1.68 1.68 1.63 1.72

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

CITIC Ltd News

