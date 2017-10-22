Edition:
United States

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK)

0293.HK on Hong Kong Stock

13.22HKD
9:35pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.12 (-0.90%)
Prev Close
HK$13.34
Open
HK$13.34
Day's High
HK$13.36
Day's Low
HK$13.18
Volume
242,000
Avg. Vol
5,996,915
52-wk High
HK$13.48
52-wk Low
HK$10.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 3.70 December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 5
(5) SELL 3 5 5 5
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.27 3.47 3.47 3.69

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 94,024.70 96,666.50 88,634.80 99,085.30
Year Ending Dec-18 15 97,397.60 100,368.00 91,603.10 103,988.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.70
Year Ending Dec-17 14 -0.57 -0.31 -0.85 0.64
Year Ending Dec-18 14 0.14 0.47 -0.16 1.12

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 94,024.70 93,942.20 93,918.50 94,543.70 99,085.30
Year Ending Dec-18 97,397.60 97,453.30 97,370.50 97,684.60 103,988.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.70
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.57 -0.59 -0.56 -0.47 0.64
Year Ending Dec-18 0.14 0.13 0.13 0.16 1.12

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd News

» More 0293.HK News