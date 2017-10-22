Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK)
0293.HK on Hong Kong Stock
13.22HKD
9:35pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.12 (-0.90%)
Prev Close
HK$13.34
Open
HK$13.34
Day's High
HK$13.36
Day's Low
HK$13.18
Volume
242,000
Avg. Vol
5,996,915
52-wk High
HK$13.48
52-wk Low
HK$10.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|3.70
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|5
|(5) SELL
|3
|5
|5
|5
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.27
|3.47
|3.47
|3.69
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|94,024.70
|96,666.50
|88,634.80
|99,085.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|97,397.60
|100,368.00
|91,603.10
|103,988.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|-0.57
|-0.31
|-0.85
|0.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|0.14
|0.47
|-0.16
|1.12
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|94,024.70
|93,942.20
|93,918.50
|94,543.70
|99,085.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|97,397.60
|97,453.30
|97,370.50
|97,684.60
|103,988.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.57
|-0.59
|-0.56
|-0.47
|0.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.14
|0.13
|0.13
|0.16
|1.12
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
