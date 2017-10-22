Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK)

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 15 94,024.70 96,666.50 88,634.80 99,085.30 Year Ending Dec-18 15 97,397.60 100,368.00 91,603.10 103,988.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.70 Year Ending Dec-17 14 -0.57 -0.31 -0.85 0.64 Year Ending Dec-18 14 0.14 0.47 -0.16 1.12