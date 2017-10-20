Edition:
China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd (0688.HK)

0688.HK on Hong Kong Stock

25.65HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.35 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
HK$25.30
Open
HK$25.55
Day's High
HK$25.80
Day's Low
HK$25.35
Volume
19,689,780
Avg. Vol
22,828,240
52-wk High
HK$29.45
52-wk Low
HK$20.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 8 6 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 17 17 14 15
(3) HOLD 4 5 9 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.86 1.90 2.10 2.03

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 27 195,104.00 212,631.00 163,766.00 204,917.00
Year Ending Dec-18 28 223,706.00 254,800.00 172,931.00 228,661.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 27 3.36 4.09 2.88 3.67
Year Ending Dec-18 28 3.75 4.76 3.12 4.14
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 20.10 20.10 20.10 12.35

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 195,104.00 194,745.00 194,745.00 195,731.00 204,917.00
Year Ending Dec-18 223,706.00 223,706.00 223,400.00 222,328.00 228,661.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.36 3.34 3.34 3.19 3.67
Year Ending Dec-18 3.75 3.75 3.74 3.60 4.14

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd News

