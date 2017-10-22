PetroChina Co Ltd (0857.HK)
0857.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.96HKD
9:53pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
HK$5.01
Open
HK$5.01
Day's High
HK$5.02
Day's Low
HK$4.95
Volume
11,950,000
Avg. Vol
101,622,073
52-wk High
HK$6.38
52-wk Low
HK$4.72
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.03
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|4
|3
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|6
|5
|(3) HOLD
|8
|7
|8
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.55
|2.45
|2.65
|2.55
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|1,865,850.00
|2,140,870.00
|1,522,890.00
|1,957,600.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|2,015,720.00
|3,378,730.00
|1,535,950.00
|2,144,190.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.03
|0.06
|0.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|0.16
|0.35
|0.10
|0.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|0.23
|0.37
|0.13
|0.45
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|82.46
|89.06
|75.85
|25.44
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|371,553.00
|466,466.00
|94,912.53
|25.54
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|393,057.00
|411,370.00
|18,313.38
|4.66
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|407,425.00
|386,237.00
|21,187.72
|5.20
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|419,979.00
|420,323.00
|344.12
|0.08
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|553,783.00
|427,481.00
|126,302.00
|22.81
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.03
|0.04
|0.01
|23.81
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.05
|0.03
|0.02
|35.21
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.03
|0.03
|0.00
|8.78
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|49.24
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.01
|0.08
|0.07
|654.55
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,865,850.00
|1,865,790.00
|1,856,140.00
|1,835,100.00
|1,957,600.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,015,720.00
|2,014,450.00
|2,007,310.00
|2,008,800.00
|2,144,190.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|0.07
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|0.18
|0.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.23
|0.22
|0.22
|0.24
|0.45
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|1
|1
