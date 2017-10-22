Edition:
PetroChina Co Ltd (0857.HK)

0857.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.96HKD
9:53pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
HK$5.01
Open
HK$5.01
Day's High
HK$5.02
Day's Low
HK$4.95
Volume
11,950,000
Avg. Vol
101,622,073
52-wk High
HK$6.38
52-wk Low
HK$4.72

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.03 December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 4 3 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 6 5
(3) HOLD 8 7 8 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 1 0
(5) SELL 1 1 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.55 2.45 2.65 2.55

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 1,865,850.00 2,140,870.00 1,522,890.00 1,957,600.00
Year Ending Dec-18 21 2,015,720.00 3,378,730.00 1,535,950.00 2,144,190.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.03 0.06 0.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.04 0.04 0.04 --
Year Ending Dec-17 22 0.16 0.35 0.10 0.26
Year Ending Dec-18 21 0.23 0.37 0.13 0.45
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 82.46 89.06 75.85 25.44

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 371,553.00 466,466.00 94,912.53 25.54
Quarter Ending Sep-16 393,057.00 411,370.00 18,313.38 4.66
Quarter Ending Jun-16 407,425.00 386,237.00 21,187.72 5.20
Quarter Ending Dec-15 419,979.00 420,323.00 344.12 0.08
Quarter Ending Sep-15 553,783.00 427,481.00 126,302.00 22.81
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.03 0.04 0.01 23.81
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.05 0.03 0.02 35.21
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.03 0.03 0.00 8.78
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.02 0.01 0.01 49.24
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.01 0.08 0.07 654.55

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,865,850.00 1,865,790.00 1,856,140.00 1,835,100.00 1,957,600.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2,015,720.00 2,014,450.00 2,007,310.00 2,008,800.00 2,144,190.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.07 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.18 0.26
Year Ending Dec-18 0.23 0.22 0.22 0.24 0.45

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 3 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 1 1

