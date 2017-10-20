CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK)
0883.HK on Hong Kong Stock
9.96HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|6
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|13
|13
|11
|10
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.95
|1.95
|2.05
|2.05
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|178,577.00
|194,130.00
|148,392.00
|188,966.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|189,727.00
|227,571.00
|147,548.00
|226,372.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|24
|0.64
|0.89
|0.43
|0.57
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24
|0.72
|1.16
|0.24
|0.98
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|335.83
|335.83
|335.83
|22.71
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|178,577.00
|178,084.00
|177,659.00
|178,482.00
|188,966.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|189,727.00
|189,400.00
|189,015.00
|191,608.00
|226,372.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.64
|0.63
|0.63
|0.50
|0.57
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.72
|0.71
|0.71
|0.63
|0.98
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|3
|1
