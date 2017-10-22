Edition:
China Construction Bank Corp (0939.HK)

0939.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.86HKD
9:49pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.07 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
HK$6.93
Open
HK$6.94
Day's High
HK$6.98
Day's Low
HK$6.86
Volume
47,048,445
Avg. Vol
284,204,079
52-wk High
HK$7.10
52-wk Low
HK$5.42

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.19 December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 7 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 17 16 17 16
(3) HOLD 3 4 4 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 1 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.82 2.00 1.89 1.93

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 142,563.00 142,563.00 142,563.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 22 605,274.00 672,961.00 561,472.00 626,054.00
Year Ending Dec-18 22 657,854.00 730,028.00 591,153.00 669,575.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.19 0.21 0.16 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.32 0.32 0.32 --
Year Ending Dec-17 26 0.96 1.02 0.92 0.93
Year Ending Dec-18 26 1.03 1.15 0.85 0.97
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 8.06 8.06 8.06 2.13

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 159,634.00 144,095.00 15,538.86 9.73
Quarter Ending Mar-17 175,120.00 159,038.00 16,082.38 9.18
Quarter Ending Dec-16 128,493.00 131,378.00 2,884.68 2.25
Quarter Ending Dec-15 133,491.00 144,388.00 10,897.00 8.16
Quarter Ending Jun-15 145,102.00 148,558.00 3,455.67 2.38
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.26 0.27 0.01 1.89
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.25 0.28 0.03 9.80
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.15 0.14 0.01 6.67
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.15 0.14 0.01 6.67
Quarter Ending Jun-13 0.23 0.24 0.01 4.35

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 142,563.00 142,563.00 142,563.00 147,689.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 605,274.00 605,274.00 605,442.00 606,486.00 626,054.00
Year Ending Dec-18 657,854.00 657,854.00 656,823.00 656,111.00 669,575.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.19 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.96 0.96 0.96 0.95 0.93
Year Ending Dec-18 1.03 1.03 1.02 1.00 0.97

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 0

