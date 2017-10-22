China Construction Bank Corp (0939.HK)
0939.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.86HKD
9:49pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.07 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
HK$6.93
Open
HK$6.94
Day's High
HK$6.98
Day's Low
HK$6.86
Volume
47,048,445
Avg. Vol
284,204,079
52-wk High
HK$7.10
52-wk Low
HK$5.42
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.19
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|7
|7
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|17
|16
|17
|16
|(3) HOLD
|3
|4
|4
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|1
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.82
|2.00
|1.89
|1.93
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|142,563.00
|142,563.00
|142,563.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|605,274.00
|672,961.00
|561,472.00
|626,054.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|657,854.00
|730,028.00
|591,153.00
|669,575.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.19
|0.21
|0.16
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|26
|0.96
|1.02
|0.92
|0.93
|Year Ending Dec-18
|26
|1.03
|1.15
|0.85
|0.97
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|8.06
|8.06
|8.06
|2.13
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|159,634.00
|144,095.00
|15,538.86
|9.73
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|175,120.00
|159,038.00
|16,082.38
|9.18
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|128,493.00
|131,378.00
|2,884.68
|2.25
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|133,491.00
|144,388.00
|10,897.00
|8.16
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|145,102.00
|148,558.00
|3,455.67
|2.38
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.26
|0.27
|0.01
|1.89
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.25
|0.28
|0.03
|9.80
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.15
|0.14
|0.01
|6.67
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|0.15
|0.14
|0.01
|6.67
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|0.23
|0.24
|0.01
|4.35
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|142,563.00
|142,563.00
|142,563.00
|147,689.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|605,274.00
|605,274.00
|605,442.00
|606,486.00
|626,054.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|657,854.00
|657,854.00
|656,823.00
|656,111.00
|669,575.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.19
|0.19
|0.19
|0.19
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.96
|0.96
|0.96
|0.95
|0.93
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.03
|1.03
|1.02
|1.00
|0.97
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
- BRIEF-CCID Consulting Co subscribes for wealth management product from China Construction Bank
- BRIEF-Deluxe Family signs agreement to transfer rate of return of shares in Xiamen bank to CCB's Pudong branch
- China Construction Bank appoints Tian Guoli as chairman
- BRIEF-China Construction Bank elects Tian Guoli as chairman
- BRIEF-China Construction Bank Corp says CSRC approved non-public issuance of preference shares by co