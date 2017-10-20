China Mobile Ltd (0941.HK)

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 181,732.00 186,153.00 177,312.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 24 747,319.00 760,070.00 738,064.00 755,852.00 Year Ending Dec-18 24 784,618.00 822,743.00 765,095.00 790,702.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 25 5.58 5.76 5.35 5.80 Year Ending Dec-18 25 5.93 6.29 5.20 6.32 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 4.81 5.30 4.13 6.07