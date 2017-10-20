Edition:
United States

China Mobile Ltd (0941.HK)

0941.HK on Hong Kong Stock

79.30HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$79.30
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
16,054,648
52-wk High
HK$91.40
52-wk Low
HK$78.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 14 14 14 13
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.04

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 181,732.00 186,153.00 177,312.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 24 747,319.00 760,070.00 738,064.00 755,852.00
Year Ending Dec-18 24 784,618.00 822,743.00 765,095.00 790,702.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 25 5.58 5.76 5.35 5.80
Year Ending Dec-18 25 5.93 6.29 5.20 6.32
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 4.81 5.30 4.13 6.07

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 158,693.00 131,908.00 26,785.34 16.88

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 181,732.00 177,312.00 177,312.00 177,312.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 747,319.00 747,626.00 747,626.00 747,690.00 755,852.00
Year Ending Dec-18 784,618.00 784,667.00 784,667.00 784,549.00 790,702.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5.58 5.58 5.59 5.59 5.80
Year Ending Dec-18 5.93 5.93 5.95 5.97 6.32

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 2 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 1 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

China Mobile Ltd News

» More 0941.HK News