China Resources Land Ltd (1109.HK)
1109.HK on Hong Kong Stock
24.10HKD
20 Oct 2017
24.10HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$24.10
HK$24.10
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
12,391,443
12,391,443
52-wk High
HK$27.45
HK$27.45
52-wk Low
HK$17.04
HK$17.04
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|8
|9
|10
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|16
|18
|18
|17
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.72
|1.74
|1.67
|1.63
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|25
|123,418.00
|136,530.00
|105,681.00
|133,147.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|25
|142,932.00
|166,991.00
|123,331.00
|146,106.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|26
|2.74
|3.07
|2.51
|2.86
|Year Ending Dec-18
|26
|3.19
|3.63
|2.87
|3.25
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|15.06
|15.98
|13.80
|18.59
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|123,418.00
|123,418.00
|123,418.00
|123,918.00
|133,147.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|142,932.00
|142,932.00
|142,932.00
|141,611.00
|146,106.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.74
|2.74
|2.74
|2.77
|2.86
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.19
|3.19
|3.19
|3.21
|3.25
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-China Resources Land Ltd posts contracted sales of about RMB12.65 bln for Sept
- BRIEF-China Resources Land updates on land purchases in September, 2017
- Fitch Rates Red Star Macalline's USD Notes Final 'BBB'
- Fitch Assigns Red Star Macalline's Proposed Notes 'BBB(EXP)'
- BRIEF-China Resources Land posts August contracted sales of about RMB14.01 bln