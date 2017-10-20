CK Asset Holdings Ltd (1113.HK)
1113.HK on Hong Kong Stock
66.70HKD
20 Oct 2017
66.70HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$66.70
HK$66.70
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
6,450,306
6,450,306
52-wk High
HK$70.50
HK$70.50
52-wk Low
HK$46.50
HK$46.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|9
|9
|10
|9
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.06
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|69,481.90
|82,413.00
|54,299.00
|68,998.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|75,683.70
|89,984.00
|64,248.70
|75,915.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|5.42
|6.36
|4.83
|4.85
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|6.40
|9.66
|4.24
|5.12
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|10.46
|12.12
|8.80
|4.13
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|69,481.90
|69,481.90
|69,430.60
|69,250.70
|68,998.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|75,683.70
|75,683.70
|75,654.80
|75,896.00
|75,915.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5.42
|5.42
|5.41
|5.35
|4.85
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6.40
|6.40
|6.39
|6.34
|5.12
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
- BRIEF-CK Asset updates on financial assistance given by co as at 18 Oct
- BRIEF-Cheung Kong Property changes name to 'CK Asset Holdings Ltd'
- BRIEF-Cheung Kong Property says special resolution passed for change of name of co
- BRIEF-Cheung Kong Property Holdings posts HY profit of HK$14.41 bln vs HK$8.61 bln
- BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners says CVC Fund agrees sale of majority stake in Ista