Edition:
United States

CK Asset Holdings Ltd (1113.HK)

1113.HK on Hong Kong Stock

66.70HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$66.70
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
6,450,306
52-wk High
HK$70.50
52-wk Low
HK$46.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 10 9
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.06

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 69,481.90 82,413.00 54,299.00 68,998.00
Year Ending Dec-18 17 75,683.70 89,984.00 64,248.70 75,915.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 5.42 6.36 4.83 4.85
Year Ending Dec-18 19 6.40 9.66 4.24 5.12
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 10.46 12.12 8.80 4.13

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 69,481.90 69,481.90 69,430.60 69,250.70 68,998.00
Year Ending Dec-18 75,683.70 75,683.70 75,654.80 75,896.00 75,915.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5.42 5.42 5.41 5.35 4.85
Year Ending Dec-18 6.40 6.40 6.39 6.34 5.12

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

CK Asset Holdings Ltd News

» More 1113.HK News