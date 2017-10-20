Edition:
United States

AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK)

1299.HK on Hong Kong Stock

60.20HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.90 (-1.47%)
Prev Close
HK$61.10
Open
HK$60.20
Day's High
HK$60.25
Day's Low
HK$59.40
Volume
31,712,431
Avg. Vol
17,883,970
52-wk High
HK$62.25
52-wk Low
HK$42.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- November 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 7 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 10 10 10
(3) HOLD 4 5 5 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.95 2.00 2.00 1.91

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Nov-17 11 24,405.10 31,989.00 20,772.20 22,258.00
Year Ending Nov-18 11 27,613.40 34,904.00 22,773.10 27,256.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Nov-17 19 0.43 0.49 0.37 0.35
Year Ending Nov-18 20 0.44 0.53 0.40 0.40
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 10.88 13.60 9.12 15.77

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Nov-17 24,405.10 24,258.10 24,243.50 24,056.40 22,258.00
Year Ending Nov-18 27,613.40 27,386.80 27,399.00 27,078.90 27,256.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Nov-17 0.43 0.43 0.42 0.42 0.35
Year Ending Nov-18 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.43 0.40

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Nov-17 1 1 2 1
Year Ending Nov-18 1 1 2 2
Earnings
Year Ending Nov-17 2 0 6 0
Year Ending Nov-18 0 2 5 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

AIA Group Ltd News

» More 1299.HK News