BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd (2388.HK)

2388.HK on Hong Kong Stock

38.25HKD
10:03pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.25 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
HK$38.50
Open
HK$38.40
Day's High
HK$38.50
Day's Low
HK$38.10
Volume
890,105
Avg. Vol
12,669,794
52-wk High
HK$40.50
52-wk Low
HK$25.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 6 7
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.12 2.12 2.06 2.06

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 49,851.90 57,905.00 47,724.20 48,189.00
Year Ending Dec-18 11 55,415.20 57,524.00 53,335.00 50,121.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 2.80 3.15 2.48 2.47
Year Ending Dec-18 16 3.08 3.51 2.85 2.66
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.27 9.27 9.27 7.95

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 49,851.90 49,851.90 49,708.60 48,324.70 48,189.00
Year Ending Dec-18 55,415.20 55,415.20 55,317.00 54,004.70 50,121.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.80 2.80 2.80 2.66 2.47
Year Ending Dec-18 3.08 3.08 3.07 2.89 2.66

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

