Sapporo Holdings Ltd (2501.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 149,800.00 149,800.00 149,800.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 5 555,427.00 558,000.00 551,000.00 554,439.00 Year Ending Dec-18 6 565,265.00 572,000.00 556,000.00 560,538.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 142.24 157.85 128.40 148.98 Year Ending Dec-18 6 161.67 174.07 148.90 161.02