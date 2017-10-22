Edition:
Sapporo Holdings Ltd (2501.T)

2501.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,440JPY
9:34pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥20 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
¥3,420
Open
¥3,450
Day's High
¥3,450
Day's Low
¥3,415
Volume
115,600
Avg. Vol
324,533
52-wk High
¥3,480
52-wk Low
¥2,765

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.83 2.83 2.83 2.83

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 149,800.00 149,800.00 149,800.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 5 555,427.00 558,000.00 551,000.00 554,439.00
Year Ending Dec-18 6 565,265.00 572,000.00 556,000.00 560,538.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 142.24 157.85 128.40 148.98
Year Ending Dec-18 6 161.67 174.07 148.90 161.02

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 114,000.00 142,007.00 28,007.00 24.57
Quarter Ending Mar-17 115,000.00 117,788.00 2,788.00 2.42
Quarter Ending Dec-16 150,065.00 149,577.00 487.75 0.33
Quarter Ending Sep-16 141,041.00 143,311.00 2,270.00 1.61
Quarter Ending Jun-16 137,000.00 137,568.00 568.00 0.41

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 149,800.00 151,300.00 151,300.00 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 555,427.00 556,527.00 557,739.00 556,522.00 554,439.00
Year Ending Dec-18 565,265.00 566,065.00 566,065.00 564,349.00 560,538.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1
Earnings

