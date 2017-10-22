Sapporo Holdings Ltd (2501.T)
2501.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,440JPY
9:34pm EDT
3,440JPY
9:34pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥20 (+0.58%)
¥20 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
¥3,420
¥3,420
Open
¥3,450
¥3,450
Day's High
¥3,450
¥3,450
Day's Low
¥3,415
¥3,415
Volume
115,600
115,600
Avg. Vol
324,533
324,533
52-wk High
¥3,480
¥3,480
52-wk Low
¥2,765
¥2,765
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.83
|2.83
|2.83
|2.83
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|149,800.00
|149,800.00
|149,800.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|555,427.00
|558,000.00
|551,000.00
|554,439.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|565,265.00
|572,000.00
|556,000.00
|560,538.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|142.24
|157.85
|128.40
|148.98
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|161.67
|174.07
|148.90
|161.02
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|114,000.00
|142,007.00
|28,007.00
|24.57
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|115,000.00
|117,788.00
|2,788.00
|2.42
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|150,065.00
|149,577.00
|487.75
|0.33
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|141,041.00
|143,311.00
|2,270.00
|1.61
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|137,000.00
|137,568.00
|568.00
|0.41
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|149,800.00
|151,300.00
|151,300.00
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|555,427.00
|556,527.00
|557,739.00
|556,522.00
|554,439.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|565,265.00
|566,065.00
|566,065.00
|564,349.00
|560,538.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings