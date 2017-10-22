China Life Insurance Co Ltd (2628.HK)

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 20 525,426.00 645,328.00 477,594.00 495,815.00 Year Ending Dec-18 21 610,800.00 718,730.00 541,875.00 572,062.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.10 0.10 0.10 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.28 0.28 0.28 -- Year Ending Dec-17 25 0.89 1.41 0.66 1.00 Year Ending Dec-18 25 1.08 1.59 0.74 1.09 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 22.22 27.60 17.00 -11.68