China Life Insurance Co Ltd (2628.HK)
2628.HK on Hong Kong Stock
25.05HKD
9:51pm EDT
25.05HKD
9:51pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$0.45 (+1.83%)
HK$0.45 (+1.83%)
Prev Close
HK$24.60
HK$24.60
Open
HK$25.65
HK$25.65
Day's High
HK$25.75
HK$25.75
Day's Low
HK$25.00
HK$25.00
Volume
50,974,707
50,974,707
Avg. Vol
41,861,650
41,861,650
52-wk High
HK$26.20
HK$26.20
52-wk Low
HK$18.46
HK$18.46
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.10
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|5
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|12
|13
|15
|17
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|8
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.15
|2.18
|2.21
|2.07
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|525,426.00
|645,328.00
|477,594.00
|495,815.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|610,800.00
|718,730.00
|541,875.00
|572,062.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|25
|0.89
|1.41
|0.66
|1.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|25
|1.08
|1.59
|0.74
|1.09
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|22.22
|27.60
|17.00
|-11.68
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.46
|0.22
|0.24
|52.17
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.22
|0.21
|0.01
|4.55
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.05
|0.19
|0.14
|280.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|525,426.00
|522,304.00
|522,045.00
|511,626.00
|495,815.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|610,800.00
|606,574.00
|606,488.00
|593,810.00
|572,062.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|0.27
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.89
|0.89
|0.90
|0.90
|1.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.08
|1.10
|1.11
|1.09
|1.09
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
- CORRECTED-Allianz sells part of Taiwan life insurance portfolio to China Life
- After roads and railways, China's Silk Road dealmakers eye financial firms
- REFILE-UPDATE 1-China life insurance premium income growth slows further
- CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China Life Insurance H1 profit rises 18 pct on strong investment income
- Munich Re's troubled Ergo explores digital push in China