China Life Insurance Co Ltd (2628.HK)

2628.HK on Hong Kong Stock

25.05HKD
9:51pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$0.45 (+1.83%)
Prev Close
HK$24.60
Open
HK$25.65
Day's High
HK$25.75
Day's Low
HK$25.00
Volume
50,974,707
Avg. Vol
41,861,650
52-wk High
HK$26.20
52-wk Low
HK$18.46

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.10 December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 5 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 12 13 15 17
(3) HOLD 8 8 8 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.15 2.18 2.21 2.07

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 525,426.00 645,328.00 477,594.00 495,815.00
Year Ending Dec-18 21 610,800.00 718,730.00 541,875.00 572,062.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.10 0.10 0.10 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.28 0.28 0.28 --
Year Ending Dec-17 25 0.89 1.41 0.66 1.00
Year Ending Dec-18 25 1.08 1.59 0.74 1.09
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 22.22 27.60 17.00 -11.68

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.46 0.22 0.24 52.17
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.22 0.21 0.01 4.55
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.05 0.19 0.14 280.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 525,426.00 522,304.00 522,045.00 511,626.00 495,815.00
Year Ending Dec-18 610,800.00 606,574.00 606,488.00 593,810.00 572,062.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.27 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.89 0.89 0.90 0.90 1.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1.08 1.10 1.11 1.09 1.09

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

