Ajinomoto Co Inc (2802.T)
2802.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,274JPY
23 Oct 2017
2,274JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥14 (+0.64%)
¥14 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
¥2,260
¥2,260
Open
¥2,270
¥2,270
Day's High
¥2,278
¥2,278
Day's Low
¥2,260
¥2,260
Volume
760,600
760,600
Avg. Vol
1,768,792
1,768,792
52-wk High
¥2,544
¥2,544
52-wk Low
¥2,020
¥2,020
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|4.97
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|5
|5
|6
|(3) HOLD
|5
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|1.93
|1.93
|1.93
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|277,956.00
|291,205.00
|268,225.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|291,760.00
|293,600.00
|288,620.00
|1,177,000.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14
|1,102,690.00
|1,143,000.00
|1,080,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14
|1,154,160.00
|1,192,000.00
|1,130,000.00
|1,194,740.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|15
|1,195,800.00
|1,242,170.00
|1,146,000.00
|1,242,350.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|4.97
|10.85
|0.20
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|16.01
|16.01
|16.01
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15
|84.73
|90.72
|78.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15
|105.76
|120.10
|99.60
|112.26
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|117.44
|133.73
|107.40
|126.85
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|11.12
|14.26
|7.98
|2.10
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|277,920.00
|267,749.00
|10,171.00
|3.66
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|277,956.00
|279,639.00
|1,683.50
|0.61
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|298,045.00
|289,216.00
|8,829.00
|2.96
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|277,166.00
|259,641.00
|17,525.00
|6.32
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|278,986.00
|262,918.00
|16,068.00
|5.76
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|277,956.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|291,760.00
|291,760.00
|299,266.00
|304,931.00
|1,177,000.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1,102,690.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1,154,160.00
|1,154,420.00
|1,159,230.00
|1,167,540.00
|1,194,740.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1,195,800.00
|1,196,110.00
|1,201,340.00
|1,207,330.00
|1,242,350.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Ajinomoto to build new plant for manufacturing and packaging of seasonings
- BRIEF-R&I affirms Ajinomoto's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook -R&I
- BRIEF-Ajinomoto fully acquires Turkey-based food firm
- BRIEF-Ajinomoto to spend about 2.5 bln Yen to build factory in Myanmar - Nikkei
- BRIEF- Ajinomoto unit signs manufacturing contract with Meihua Holdings Group