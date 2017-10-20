Edition:
H&R GmbH & Co KgaA (2HR.DE)

2HR.DE on Xetra

15.47EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.34 (+2.25%)
Prev Close
€15.12
Open
€15.24
Day's High
€15.61
Day's Low
€15.23
Volume
40,927
Avg. Vol
37,444
52-wk High
€16.76
52-wk Low
€11.27

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1,018.05 1,030.10 1,006.00 971.65
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1,053.20 1,081.40 1,025.00 1,005.65
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1.02 1.03 1.02 1.07
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1.11 1.12 1.11 1.11
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 7.60 7.60 7.60 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 287.80 217.27 70.53 24.51
Quarter Ending Sep-15 283.20 240.89 42.31 14.94
Quarter Ending Jun-15 275.60 261.79 13.81 5.01
Quarter Ending Dec-14 261.00 252.32 8.68 3.33
Quarter Ending Jun-14 299.00 258.07 40.93 13.69

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,018.05 1,018.05 1,008.30 1,008.30 971.65
Year Ending Dec-18 1,053.20 1,053.20 1,042.05 1,042.05 1,005.65

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

