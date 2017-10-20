H&R GmbH & Co KgaA (2HR.DE)
2HR.DE on Xetra
15.47EUR
20 Oct 2017
15.47EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.34 (+2.25%)
€0.34 (+2.25%)
Prev Close
€15.12
€15.12
Open
€15.24
€15.24
Day's High
€15.61
€15.61
Day's Low
€15.23
€15.23
Volume
40,927
40,927
Avg. Vol
37,444
37,444
52-wk High
€16.76
€16.76
52-wk Low
€11.27
€11.27
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1,018.05
|1,030.10
|1,006.00
|971.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1,053.20
|1,081.40
|1,025.00
|1,005.65
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1.02
|1.03
|1.02
|1.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1.11
|1.12
|1.11
|1.11
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|7.60
|7.60
|7.60
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|287.80
|217.27
|70.53
|24.51
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|283.20
|240.89
|42.31
|14.94
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|275.60
|261.79
|13.81
|5.01
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|261.00
|252.32
|8.68
|3.33
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|299.00
|258.07
|40.93
|13.69
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,018.05
|1,018.05
|1,008.30
|1,008.30
|971.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,053.20
|1,053.20
|1,042.05
|1,042.05
|1,005.65
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings