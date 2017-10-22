Bank of Communications Co Ltd (3328.HK)
3328.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.95HKD
9:54pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.08 (-1.33%)
Prev Close
HK$6.03
Open
HK$5.99
Day's High
HK$6.02
Day's Low
HK$5.92
Volume
4,729,341
Avg. Vol
30,882,194
52-wk High
HK$6.44
52-wk Low
HK$5.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.20
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|4
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|8
|7
|8
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|6
|7
|7
|7
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.75
|2.79
|3.00
|3.13
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|44,561.10
|44,561.10
|44,561.10
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|192,117.00
|209,877.00
|180,367.00
|207,903.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|207,263.00
|228,484.00
|185,570.00
|222,908.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.20
|0.22
|0.19
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.29
|0.29
|0.29
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|25
|0.89
|0.95
|0.77
|0.89
|Year Ending Dec-18
|25
|0.93
|1.04
|0.81
|0.90
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|6.08
|6.08
|6.08
|2.55
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|48,348.50
|41,473.00
|6,875.52
|14.22
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|36,774.00
|46,061.00
|9,287.03
|25.25
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|52,737.00
|44,800.00
|7,937.00
|15.05
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|42,423.00
|42,796.00
|373.00
|0.88
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|48,598.00
|47,529.00
|1,069.00
|2.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.20
|0.23
|0.03
|13.58
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.15
|0.19
|0.04
|26.67
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|0.23
|0.23
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|0.23
|0.24
|0.01
|4.35
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|0.36
|0.20
|0.16
|44.13
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|44,561.10
|44,561.10
|44,850.10
|48,167.10
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|192,117.00
|192,117.00
|192,547.00
|195,232.00
|207,903.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|207,263.00
|207,263.00
|207,563.00
|210,684.00
|222,908.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|0.25
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.29
|0.29
|0.29
|0.29
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.93
|0.93
|0.92
|0.91
|0.90
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|5
|0
