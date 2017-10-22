Edition:
United States

Bank of Communications Co Ltd (3328.HK)

3328.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.95HKD
9:54pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-1.33%)
Prev Close
HK$6.03
Open
HK$5.99
Day's High
HK$6.02
Day's Low
HK$5.92
Volume
4,729,341
Avg. Vol
30,882,194
52-wk High
HK$6.44
52-wk Low
HK$5.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.20 December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 4 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 3 2
(3) HOLD 8 7 8 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 6 7 7 7
(5) SELL 1 1 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.75 2.79 3.00 3.13

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 44,561.10 44,561.10 44,561.10 --
Year Ending Dec-17 21 192,117.00 209,877.00 180,367.00 207,903.00
Year Ending Dec-18 21 207,263.00 228,484.00 185,570.00 222,908.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.20 0.22 0.19 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.29 0.29 0.29 --
Year Ending Dec-17 25 0.89 0.95 0.77 0.89
Year Ending Dec-18 25 0.93 1.04 0.81 0.90
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 6.08 6.08 6.08 2.55

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 48,348.50 41,473.00 6,875.52 14.22
Quarter Ending Dec-16 36,774.00 46,061.00 9,287.03 25.25
Quarter Ending Mar-16 52,737.00 44,800.00 7,937.00 15.05
Quarter Ending Dec-15 42,423.00 42,796.00 373.00 0.88
Quarter Ending Jun-15 48,598.00 47,529.00 1,069.00 2.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.20 0.23 0.03 13.58
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.15 0.19 0.04 26.67
Quarter Ending Jun-13 0.23 0.23 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Mar-13 0.23 0.24 0.01 4.35
Quarter Ending Sep-12 0.36 0.20 0.16 44.13

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 44,561.10 44,561.10 44,850.10 48,167.10 --
Year Ending Dec-17 192,117.00 192,117.00 192,547.00 195,232.00 207,903.00
Year Ending Dec-18 207,263.00 207,263.00 207,563.00 210,684.00 222,908.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.25 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.29 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.89 0.89 0.89 0.89 0.89
Year Ending Dec-18 0.93 0.93 0.92 0.91 0.90

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 5 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Bank of Communications Co Ltd News

» More 3328.HK News