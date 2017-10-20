Kuraray Co Ltd (3405.T)
3405.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,172JPY
20 Oct 2017
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|32.47
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(3) HOLD
|5
|8
|7
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.75
|2.73
|2.82
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|140,453.00
|156,160.00
|131,200.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|135,000.00
|135,000.00
|135,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|522,211.00
|537,500.00
|507,000.00
|517,042.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|543,278.00
|565,000.00
|521,000.00
|527,511.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|32.47
|32.47
|32.47
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|31.29
|31.29
|31.29
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|133.89
|140.94
|130.70
|121.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|142.80
|155.18
|132.13
|126.02
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|10.90
|10.90
|10.90
|9.76
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|128,080.00
|124,998.00
|3,081.50
|2.41
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|124,533.00
|126,342.00
|1,808.66
|1.45
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|134,672.00
|124,405.00
|10,266.80
|7.62
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|129,646.00
|116,688.00
|12,958.40
|10.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|131,253.00
|123,389.00
|7,864.00
|5.99
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|140,453.00
|138,965.00
|139,965.00
|128,090.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|135,000.00
|135,000.00
|135,000.00
|135,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|522,211.00
|521,890.00
|519,890.00
|516,570.00
|517,042.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|543,278.00
|543,580.00
|538,580.00
|537,758.00
|527,511.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings