Kuraray Co Ltd (3405.T)

3405.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,172JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥2,172
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,258,262
52-wk High
¥2,284
52-wk Low
¥1,474

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 32.47 December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(3) HOLD 5 8 7 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.75 2.73 2.82

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 140,453.00 156,160.00 131,200.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 135,000.00 135,000.00 135,000.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 9 522,211.00 537,500.00 507,000.00 517,042.00
Year Ending Dec-18 9 543,278.00 565,000.00 521,000.00 527,511.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 32.47 32.47 32.47 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 31.29 31.29 31.29 --
Year Ending Dec-17 10 133.89 140.94 130.70 121.80
Year Ending Dec-18 10 142.80 155.18 132.13 126.02
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.90 10.90 10.90 9.76

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 128,080.00 124,998.00 3,081.50 2.41
Quarter Ending Mar-17 124,533.00 126,342.00 1,808.66 1.45
Quarter Ending Dec-16 134,672.00 124,405.00 10,266.80 7.62
Quarter Ending Sep-16 129,646.00 116,688.00 12,958.40 10.00
Quarter Ending Jun-16 131,253.00 123,389.00 7,864.00 5.99

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 140,453.00 138,965.00 139,965.00 128,090.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 135,000.00 135,000.00 135,000.00 135,000.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 522,211.00 521,890.00 519,890.00 516,570.00 517,042.00
Year Ending Dec-18 543,278.00 543,580.00 538,580.00 537,758.00 527,511.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

