Showa Denko KK (4004.T)
4004.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,605JPY
23 Oct 2017
3,605JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥75 (+2.12%)
¥75 (+2.12%)
Prev Close
¥3,530
¥3,530
Open
¥3,600
¥3,600
Day's High
¥3,645
¥3,645
Day's Low
¥3,575
¥3,575
Volume
870,800
870,800
Avg. Vol
1,700,293
1,700,293
52-wk High
¥3,750
¥3,750
52-wk Low
¥1,326
¥1,326
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.88
|1.88
|1.88
|1.62
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|200,800.00
|200,800.00
|200,800.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|762,538.00
|780,000.00
|745,000.00
|700,017.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|829,329.00
|885,000.00
|770,000.00
|713,520.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|163.41
|203.48
|86.30
|117.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|306.99
|403.46
|175.40
|117.43
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|75.50
|75.50
|75.50
|60.40
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|187,800.00
|189,000.00
|1,200.00
|0.64
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|182,300.00
|182,297.00
|3.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|171,000.00
|167,290.00
|3,710.00
|2.17
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|179,600.00
|164,147.00
|15,453.00
|8.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|176,000.00
|157,425.00
|18,575.00
|10.55
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|200,800.00
|200,800.00
|195,000.00
|195,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|762,538.00
|762,538.00
|751,589.00
|749,811.00
|700,017.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|829,329.00
|829,329.00
|789,757.00
|782,043.00
|713,520.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|6
|0
|Earnings