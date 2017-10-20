Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd (4151.T)
4151.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,022JPY
20 Oct 2017
2,022JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
¥2,022
¥2,022
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,098,192
1,098,192
52-wk High
¥2,131
¥2,131
52-wk Low
¥1,424
¥1,424
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|6.81
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5
|89,835.40
|93,100.00
|86,962.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|94,900.00
|94,900.00
|94,900.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|348,246.00
|352,700.00
|344,371.00
|356,575.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|353,837.00
|377,000.00
|329,074.00
|368,814.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|6.81
|10.80
|4.80
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|13.34
|13.34
|13.34
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|42.57
|60.85
|36.50
|39.57
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|45.50
|65.79
|33.30
|49.24
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|24.12
|29.20
|19.05
|4.26
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|85,492.50
|84,750.00
|742.50
|0.87
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|89,400.00
|90,935.00
|1,535.00
|1.72
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|93,339.00
|85,258.00
|8,081.00
|8.66
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|86,300.00
|83,705.00
|2,595.00
|3.01
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|83,815.50
|85,587.00
|1,771.50
|2.11
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|89,835.40
|89,835.40
|90,069.00
|90,144.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|94,900.00
|94,900.00
|94,900.00
|94,900.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|348,246.00
|348,246.00
|348,361.00
|347,961.00
|356,575.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|353,837.00
|353,837.00
|356,437.00
|357,881.00
|368,814.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
- BRIEF-ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN ANNOUNCE FDA ACCEPTANCE OF BUROSUMAB’S BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION
- BRIEF- Kyowa Hakko Kirin to sell part of stake in unit Kyowa Medex
- BRIEF- R&I affirms Kyowa Hakko Kirin's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
- BRIEF-Ultragenyx, Kyowa Hakko Kirin announce submission of Burosumab's Biologics License Application in U.S.
- BRIEF-Sumitomo Chemical buys Kyowa Hakko's agrochemical segment - Nikkei