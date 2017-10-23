Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd (4506.T)
4506.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,601JPY
12:01am EDT
1,601JPY
12:01am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥11 (+0.69%)
¥11 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
¥1,590
¥1,590
Open
¥1,600
¥1,600
Day's High
¥1,609
¥1,609
Day's Low
¥1,594
¥1,594
Volume
768,500
768,500
Avg. Vol
1,399,251
1,399,251
52-wk High
¥2,134
¥2,134
52-wk Low
¥1,397
¥1,397
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|11.70
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|101,050.00
|102,900.00
|99,200.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|114,600.00
|114,600.00
|114,600.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|405,850.00
|410,600.00
|395,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|462,114.00
|472,097.00
|446,000.00
|420,767.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|441,662.00
|479,400.00
|390,000.00
|409,557.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|11.70
|11.70
|11.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|72.95
|86.58
|58.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|112.66
|133.90
|92.10
|84.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9
|98.74
|151.02
|60.41
|92.09
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-11.64
|-11.64
|-11.64
|1.73
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|110,833.00
|116,297.00
|5,463.66
|4.93
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|101,050.00
|106,131.00
|5,081.00
|5.03
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|104,850.00
|107,419.00
|2,569.00
|2.45
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|97,050.00
|94,600.00
|2,450.00
|2.52
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|99,000.00
|103,488.00
|4,488.00
|4.53
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|101,050.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|114,600.00
|114,600.00
|113,450.00
|113,450.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|405,850.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|462,114.00
|462,114.00
|460,600.00
|458,437.00
|420,767.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|441,662.00
|441,662.00
|439,420.00
|437,030.00
|409,557.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-R&I affirms Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook -R&I
- BRIEF-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma to offer early-retirement program
- BRIEF-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma U.S.-based unit enters agreement to divest asthma and allergy products to Covis pharma
- BRIEF- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma unit Sunovion announces FDA acceptance for review of new drug application resubmission for SUN-101
- BRIEF- Sumitomo Chemical unit Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma announces unblinding of phase 3 study of Napabucasin