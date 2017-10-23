Edition:
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd (4506.T)

4506.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,601JPY
12:01am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥11 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
¥1,590
Open
¥1,600
Day's High
¥1,609
Day's Low
¥1,594
Volume
768,500
Avg. Vol
1,399,251
52-wk High
¥2,134
52-wk Low
¥1,397

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 11.70 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.30 3.30 3.30 3.30

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 101,050.00 102,900.00 99,200.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 114,600.00 114,600.00 114,600.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 10 405,850.00 410,600.00 395,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 462,114.00 472,097.00 446,000.00 420,767.00
Year Ending Mar-19 8 441,662.00 479,400.00 390,000.00 409,557.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 11.70 11.70 11.70 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 72.95 86.58 58.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 112.66 133.90 92.10 84.80
Year Ending Mar-19 9 98.74 151.02 60.41 92.09
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -11.64 -11.64 -11.64 1.73

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 110,833.00 116,297.00 5,463.66 4.93
Quarter Ending Mar-17 101,050.00 106,131.00 5,081.00 5.03
Quarter Ending Dec-16 104,850.00 107,419.00 2,569.00 2.45
Quarter Ending Sep-16 97,050.00 94,600.00 2,450.00 2.52
Quarter Ending Jun-16 99,000.00 103,488.00 4,488.00 4.53

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 101,050.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 114,600.00 114,600.00 113,450.00 113,450.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 405,850.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 462,114.00 462,114.00 460,600.00 458,437.00 420,767.00
Year Ending Mar-19 441,662.00 441,662.00 439,420.00 437,030.00 409,557.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

