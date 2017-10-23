Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4519.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 143,543.00 148,889.00 139,600.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 130,600.00 130,600.00 130,600.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 13 522,483.00 531,057.00 516,600.00 526,490.00 Year Ending Dec-18 13 550,366.00 567,023.00 540,000.00 554,542.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 31.53 36.85 27.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 34.78 34.78 34.78 -- Year Ending Dec-17 14 126.77 138.44 121.19 120.71 Year Ending Dec-18 14 138.72 165.67 123.20 139.62 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 18.16 20.81 15.50 6.10