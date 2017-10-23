Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4519.T)
4519.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,410JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥100 (+1.88%)
¥100 (+1.88%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|31.53
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.23
|2.23
|2.15
|2.15
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5
|143,543.00
|148,889.00
|139,600.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|130,600.00
|130,600.00
|130,600.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|522,483.00
|531,057.00
|516,600.00
|526,490.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|550,366.00
|567,023.00
|540,000.00
|554,542.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|31.53
|36.85
|27.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|34.78
|34.78
|34.78
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|126.77
|138.44
|121.19
|120.71
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|138.72
|165.67
|123.20
|139.62
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|18.16
|20.81
|15.50
|6.10
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|127,403.00
|127,307.00
|96.00
|0.08
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|119,692.00
|125,467.00
|5,775.00
|4.82
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|126,146.00
|130,263.00
|4,117.40
|3.26
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|122,178.00
|113,986.00
|8,192.25
|6.71
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|124,678.00
|127,638.00
|2,959.50
|2.37
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|143,543.00
|143,543.00
|143,921.00
|143,921.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|130,600.00
|130,600.00
|130,600.00
|130,600.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|522,483.00
|522,483.00
|522,725.00
|522,956.00
|526,490.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|550,366.00
|550,366.00
|550,600.00
|548,923.00
|554,542.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Chugai Pharmaceutical aims to increase core oper profit to more than 100 bln Yen in year ending Dec. 2019 - Nikkei
- BRIEF-Chugai Pharmaceutical sells trusted beneficial rights of property
- BRIEF- Baxalta files lawsuit against Chugai Pharmaceutical and Genentech
- BRIEF-Chugai Pharmaceutical to retire treasury shares