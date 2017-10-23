Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 134,182.00 138,877.00 129,091.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 139,000.00 139,000.00 139,000.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 11 545,583.00 552,000.00 535,400.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 10 566,084.00 581,000.00 545,000.00 586,830.00 Year Ending Mar-19 10 564,982.00 600,000.00 543,100.00 593,898.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 1.50 7.96 -3.45 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 27.96 27.96 27.96 -- Year Ending Mar-17 12 139.56 162.53 110.10 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 132.53 140.50 116.24 122.65 Year Ending Mar-19 11 123.66 147.80 95.50 127.84 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.55 6.50 2.59 -10.46