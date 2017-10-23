Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T)
4523.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|1.50
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.73
|2.73
|2.82
|2.82
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|134,182.00
|138,877.00
|129,091.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|139,000.00
|139,000.00
|139,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|545,583.00
|552,000.00
|535,400.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10
|566,084.00
|581,000.00
|545,000.00
|586,830.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|564,982.00
|600,000.00
|543,100.00
|593,898.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|1.50
|7.96
|-3.45
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|27.96
|27.96
|27.96
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|139.56
|162.53
|110.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|132.53
|140.50
|116.24
|122.65
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|123.66
|147.80
|95.50
|127.84
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|4.55
|6.50
|2.59
|-10.46
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|141,928.00
|141,859.00
|69.33
|0.05
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|134,182.00
|129,874.00
|4,307.67
|3.21
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|145,926.00
|139,329.00
|6,597.33
|4.52
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|137,921.00
|132,965.00
|4,955.67
|3.59
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|138,119.00
|136,929.00
|1,190.00
|0.86
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|134,182.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|139,000.00
|139,000.00
|139,000.00
|139,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|545,583.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|566,084.00
|566,084.00
|565,622.00
|565,722.00
|586,830.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|564,982.00
|564,982.00
|564,857.00
|563,957.00
|593,898.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
