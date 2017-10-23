Edition:
Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd (4578.T)

4578.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,784JPY
12:15am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥12 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
¥4,772
Open
¥4,800
Day's High
¥4,822
Day's Low
¥4,771
Volume
751,600
Avg. Vol
1,181,109
52-wk High
¥5,895
52-wk Low
¥4,290

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 22.92 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 5 4 4
(3) HOLD 6 6 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.23 2.21 2.29 2.29

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 355,382.00 387,000.00 340,900.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 309,500.00 309,500.00 309,500.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 11 1,249,360.00 1,279,600.00 1,216,000.00 1,267,390.00
Year Ending Dec-18 11 1,320,110.00 1,450,000.00 1,268,000.00 1,339,980.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 22.92 32.20 15.09 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 49.09 49.09 49.09 --
Year Ending Dec-17 12 156.85 189.19 131.59 165.54
Year Ending Dec-18 12 193.87 213.73 161.10 208.19
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 13.15 14.90 10.24 11.82

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 322,605.00 315,169.00 7,436.25 2.31
Quarter Ending Mar-17 289,627.00 280,192.00 9,435.00 3.26
Quarter Ending Sep-16 307,836.00 308,043.00 207.34 0.07
Quarter Ending Jun-16 315,435.00 312,174.00 3,260.66 1.03
Quarter Ending Mar-16 279,633.00 282,580.00 2,946.66 1.05

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 355,382.00 355,382.00 354,109.00 354,109.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 309,500.00 309,500.00 309,500.00 309,500.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1,249,360.00 1,249,270.00 1,249,370.00 1,253,490.00 1,267,390.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1,320,110.00 1,321,380.00 1,322,460.00 1,327,630.00 1,339,980.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 2
Earnings

