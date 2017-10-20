Edition:
Shiseido Co Ltd (4911.T)

4911.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,850JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥4,850
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,646,234
52-wk High
¥4,911
52-wk Low
¥2,508

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 6.79 December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 6 6 7
(3) HOLD 7 6 6 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.27 2.20 2.20 2.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 248,012.00 255,500.00 240,525.00 234,670.00
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 261,375.00 261,375.00 261,375.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 15 970,686.00 986,062.00 940,000.00 919,747.00
Year Ending Dec-18 15 1,025,320.00 1,077,300.00 956,800.00 963,018.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 6.79 6.79 6.79 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 33.93 33.93 33.93 --
Year Ending Dec-17 16 87.93 110.22 68.40 77.47
Year Ending Dec-18 16 112.55 135.74 82.70 93.15
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 26.68 35.93 17.44 21.11

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 218,046.00 239,652.00 21,605.50 9.91
Quarter Ending Mar-17 223,300.00 232,457.00 9,157.00 4.10
Quarter Ending Dec-16 243,000.00 227,578.00 15,422.00 6.35
Quarter Ending Sep-16 239,600.00 210,449.00 29,151.00 12.17
Quarter Ending Jun-16 222,925.00 199,015.00 23,910.00 10.73

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 248,012.00 248,012.00 260,922.00 261,962.00 234,670.00
Quarter Ending Mar-18 261,375.00 261,375.00 264,250.00 264,250.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 970,686.00 970,352.00 966,126.00 956,446.00 919,747.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1,025,320.00 1,024,920.00 1,018,020.00 1,005,070.00 963,018.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 4 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 3 1
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

