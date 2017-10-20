Shiseido Co Ltd (4911.T)
4911.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,850JPY
20 Oct 2017
4,850JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
¥4,850
¥4,850
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,646,234
1,646,234
52-wk High
¥4,911
¥4,911
52-wk Low
¥2,508
¥2,508
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|6.79
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|6
|6
|7
|(3) HOLD
|7
|6
|6
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.27
|2.20
|2.20
|2.40
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|248,012.00
|255,500.00
|240,525.00
|234,670.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|261,375.00
|261,375.00
|261,375.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|970,686.00
|986,062.00
|940,000.00
|919,747.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|1,025,320.00
|1,077,300.00
|956,800.00
|963,018.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|6.79
|6.79
|6.79
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|33.93
|33.93
|33.93
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|87.93
|110.22
|68.40
|77.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|112.55
|135.74
|82.70
|93.15
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|26.68
|35.93
|17.44
|21.11
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|218,046.00
|239,652.00
|21,605.50
|9.91
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|223,300.00
|232,457.00
|9,157.00
|4.10
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|243,000.00
|227,578.00
|15,422.00
|6.35
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|239,600.00
|210,449.00
|29,151.00
|12.17
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|222,925.00
|199,015.00
|23,910.00
|10.73
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|248,012.00
|248,012.00
|260,922.00
|261,962.00
|234,670.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|261,375.00
|261,375.00
|264,250.00
|264,250.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|970,686.00
|970,352.00
|966,126.00
|956,446.00
|919,747.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,025,320.00
|1,024,920.00
|1,018,020.00
|1,005,070.00
|963,018.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Earnings
