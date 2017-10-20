Shiseido Co Ltd (4911.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 248,012.00 255,500.00 240,525.00 234,670.00 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 261,375.00 261,375.00 261,375.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 15 970,686.00 986,062.00 940,000.00 919,747.00 Year Ending Dec-18 15 1,025,320.00 1,077,300.00 956,800.00 963,018.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 6.79 6.79 6.79 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 33.93 33.93 33.93 -- Year Ending Dec-17 16 87.93 110.22 68.40 77.47 Year Ending Dec-18 16 112.55 135.74 82.70 93.15 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 26.68 35.93 17.44 21.11